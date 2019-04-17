Iago-ing nowhere – Aspas renews with Celta until 2023

Celta's Iago Aspas

Celta Vigo have completed a coup in securing star striker Iago Aspas to a new four-year contract.

Aspas has been a revelation for Celta since returning from Sevilla in 2015 for a second spell, and the club have acknowledged his inspirational form this term by tying him down until 2023.

The forward's career looked to be at a crossroads when successive seasons at Liverpool and Sevilla saw him score just two league goals in 30 appearances.

But a move back to Celta – where he came through the academy – saw him find his form again, scoring 14 LaLiga goals in the 2015-16 campaign and 19 in 2016-17, when he also helped the club to the Europa League semi-finals.





Another 22 LaLiga goals followed last season, making him the top-scoring Spanish player in the division, a feat he looks set to repeat this year having found the net 15 times in 21 games.

But, more importantly, Aspas' form is proving crucial in Celta's battle to avoid relegation.

Since a six-week injury absence, Aspas has scored five goals in three matches, with Celta winning two of them and drawing the other.

Celta head into their final six LaLiga matches just a point ahead of the bottom three after losing 2-0 to Atletico Madrid on Saturday, but Aspas will return from suspension for this weekend's visit of Girona.