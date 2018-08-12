Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ibarra's late goal gives Minnesota United 2-2 draw at Galaxy

Associated Press
NEWS
News
57   //    12 Aug 2018, 10:27 IST
AP Image

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Romario Ibarra tied it in the 84th minute to help Minnesota United finish with a 2-2 draw against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.

Abu Danladi ran behind Ibson's well-played through ball and crossed it to a streaking Ibarra for the equalizer.

Sebastian Lletget gave the Galaxy a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute, driving diagonally into the area and hooking a shot around the goalkeeper. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a free kick crash off the crossbar in the 80th minute that would have given LA a two-goal lead.

Romain Alessandrini put the Galaxy ahead in the seventh minute, taking Ibrahimovic's lay-off and pushing it around a defender before hammering it home from 25 yards out. Alessandrini left the game in the 24th minute with a right calf injury.

Michael Boxall tied it at 1 for Minnesota with his first MLS goal in the 64th minute, heading along Darwin Quintero's deep cross into the far corner.

The Galaxy (10-8-5) have just one loss since the end of May. Minnesota United (9-13-1) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Associated Press
NEWS
Crew manage road draw against Sounders with 10 men
RELATED STORY
Horan's late goal pulls US into 1-1 draw with Australia.
RELATED STORY
ESPN Luck Index: Liverpool robbed, and Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Kuzain, Sporting KC beat Minnesota United 4-1
RELATED STORY
Whitecaps get late goal from Waston to tie Dynamo 2-2
RELATED STORY
Ibrahimovic sent off as Galaxy end losing streak
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester United transfers that attracted record fees
RELATED STORY
Lamah scores twice, FC Dallas beat Galaxy 3-2
RELATED STORY
Quintero, Minnesota United beat Real Salt Lake 3-2
RELATED STORY
5 Youngsters who can shine for Manchester United this...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us