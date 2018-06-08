Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ibrahimovic points finger at Swedish media over World Cup snub

Sweden coach Janne Andersson resisted taking Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the World Cup and the LA Galaxy star thinks the media is to blame.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 15:11 IST
277
zlatan ibra-cropped
LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes the Swedish media are responsible for his World Cup omission.

Ibrahimovic retired from international football after Sweden's underwhelming Euro 2016 campaign, when they were eliminated at the group stage.

Since then, the fiery striker has continued to impress in front of goal with Manchester United and now LA Galaxy and he appeared to be eager on a return to the Sweden team for the World Cup, hinting several times that he would play in Russia.

Coach Janne Andersson then shut the door on Ibrahimovic in April, saying in an interview: "If you rejected the team, I do not think you should come back."

But Sweden's record goal-scorer thinks media coverage back home has counted against him more than his retirement.

Speaking to reporters, Ibrahimovic said: "I think it's the biggest party in football, playing the World Cup.

"All the best players are there. Zlatan is not there, so… He should be there, but he's not there.

"The media says they [Sweden's team] are better without me, so that's why I believe in them.

"This is the Swedish media mentality. I don't have a typical Swedish name. I'm not the typical Swedish attitude, behaviour and that, but still I have the [goal-scoring] record in the national team.

"Still I won what I won; still I played in Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, [AC] Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and now LA Galaxy.

"So, if you don't know how to do it collectively, why did you play in the biggest teams in the world, and you won? So, I know how to win, trust me. And I do it good."

Sweden have been drawn into Group F alongside Germany, Mexico and South Korea.

Ibrahimovic will not play at the World Cup, says Swedish FA
RELATED STORY
You know nothing - Wilshere hits out at journalist over...
RELATED STORY
Ibrahimovic: I'm going to the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Israel in uproar over Argentina pre-World Cup friendly snub
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best goals by Zlatan Ibrahimovic
RELATED STORY
Top 5 debutants at the 2018 Football World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 superstars who are gonna be sorely missed
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The history of Indian football team in...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Zlatan Ibrahimovic will break records in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND NEW
1 - 2
10 Jun IND TBC 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow EST MOR 09:30 PM
Tomorrow SER BOL 09:30 PM
Tomorrow SWE PER 10:45 PM
Tomorrow DEN MEX 11:30 PM
PP ISR ARG
10 Jun TUN SPA 12:15 AM
10 Jun FRA UNI 12:30 AM
FIFA World Cup 2018
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us