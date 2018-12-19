×
Ibrahimovic re-signs with LA Galaxy as designated player

Associated Press
NEWS
News
59   //    19 Dec 2018, 00:07 IST
AP Image

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new contract with the LA Galaxy that will make him one of the club's three designated players.

Major League Soccer's designated player rule allows a club to sign up to three players to higher salaries that do not count against the salary cap.

Ibrahimovic was named the MLS Newcomer of the Year after scoring 22 goals and 10 assists in 27 games this season. He was just the third player in league history to record a 20-goal, 10-assist season. The Galaxy were 9-2-4 in matches where he scored a goal. He was also named to the league's Best XI team and won the league's Goal of the Year award.

Ibrahimovic joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the third active player to score 500 goals for club and country with a goal against Toronto FC on Sept. 15.

