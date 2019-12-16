Ibrahimovic 'unique' but Milan in a different position now - Boban

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a "unique" talent but Milan's improving form means they may not make a move for a new forward, says the club's chief football officer Zvonimir Boban.

The future of veteran free agent Ibrahimovic has been the topic of much discussion in recent weeks, with Milan and Serie A rivals Napoli and Bologna all tipped with a move for his signature.

Ibrahimovic is a former Rossoneri favourite and won a Serie A and a Supercoppa Italiana during two seasons with the club between 2010 and 2012.

Boban says even at the age of 38 Ibrahimovic, who decided not to renew his stay with LA Galaxy in MLS, can have an impact on the team but says Milan – who are unbeaten in their past four matches under Stefano Pioli – must take time to weigh up their options.

"We will see if we have to make transfer moves for a forward," he told Rai Radio 1.

I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues...Now go back to watch baseball pic.twitter.com/kkL6B6dJBr — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 13, 2019

"However, Ibrahimovic is unique, he can give so much in the short term. He is different from the others even though he is no longer 28 years old. He is a player with plenty of personality and has what it takes to make the atmosphere around a team pivot.

"When we started negotiating, however, we were in a different position in the table."

Milan are 10th in Serie A, 11 points off the top four and 18 adrift of table-toppers Inter and Juventus.