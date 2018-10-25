×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Icardi: Inter not up to standard against Barca

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    25 Oct 2018, 06:32 IST
Icardi-cropped
Inter captain Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi said Inter were not up to standard as he lamented their Champions League defeat to Barcelona in the absence of Lionel Messi.

Messi watched from the stands as his Barca team-mates earned a 2-0 Group B victory over Italian visitors Inter at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Icardi and Inter were looking to take advantage of Messi's absence, with the Barca captain and five-time Ballon d'Or winner sidelined due to a fractured arm.

But Inter left Barcelona empty-handed following goals from Rafinha and Jordi Alba, much to Icardi's frustration.

"I think the difference was in the first half, where we didn't play up to Inter standards. We left too many spaces and allowed them the initiative," Icardi told Sky Sport Italia.

"In the second half, we did better and forced Barcelona to misplace passes, but could've done more to make the most of the situation by finishing off the chances.

"I am not very happy with the performance, because we could've done well from the start and instead were pinned back. We've got to put in a great shift at San Siro and get points to go through.

"We knew that we were up against world class champions who have won everything over the years. If you allow them a goal, it becomes difficult to recover."

The defeat ended Inter's perfect start to Group B, with Luciano Spalletti's side now three points behind Barca heading into the reverse fixture at San Siro on November 6.

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Messi absence big blow for Barca as Icardi talks up Inter
RELATED STORY
Icardi happy at Inter ahead of Barca return
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Inter Milan Preview: 4 Things to watch out for
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: FC Barcelona v Inter Milan...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Inter Milan could...
RELATED STORY
Spalletti sad over 'not brave' Inter display at Camp Nou
RELATED STORY
UCL 2017/2018 - Barcelona vs Inter Milan: Three players...
RELATED STORY
Rafinha: Inter win gives Barcelona Clasico confidence
RELATED STORY
Bartomeu: Barca still competitive without Messi
RELATED STORY
Valverde doesn't care about extending Barca contract
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us