Iceland vs Liechtenstein Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2023

Action continues in Group J of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers as Iceland and Liechtenstein square off at the Laugardalsvollur Stadium on Monday (October 16).

Iceland were left spitting feathers on Friday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Luxembourg at the Laugardalsvöllur Stadium. That followed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 11, which snapped their three-game losing streak.

With seven points from as many games, Åge Hareide’s side are fifth in Group J, six points adrift of second-placed Slovakia with three games remaining.

Meanwhile, Europe’s whipping boys Liechtenstein failed to stop the rot, as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Bosnia and Herzegovina last time out. They're one of the five sides in the European qualifiers yet to win a point.

Konrad Funfstuck’s side are winless in 20 games across competitions since a 1-1 draw against Armenia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September 2021.

Liechtenstein, who are 199th in the FIFA rankings, are without any point in the qualifiers and aare languishing at the bottom of the standing.

Iceland vs Liechtenstein Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 10 meetings, Iceland boast a superior record in the fixture.

Liechtenstein’s only win in the fixture came in October 2017, a 3-0 win at the Rheinpark Stadion, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Liechtenstein are on a 20-game losing streak and winless in 32 games across competitions since a 2-1 friendly win over Luxembourg in October 2020.

Iceland have won one of their last six competitive home games, losing twice, since June 2022.

Iceland vs Liechtenstein Prediction

Fresh off a somewhat disappointing draw against Luxembourg, Iceland will look for a morale-boosting win.

Liechtenstein’s form is nothing to write home about, so expect the hosts to pick up all three points at home.

Prediction: Iceland 2-0 Liechtenstein

Iceland vs Liechtenstein Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Iceland

Tip 2: First-half winners - Iceland (Iceland have led at half-time in their last six meetings with Liechtenstein.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last eight clashes.)