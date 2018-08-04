Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

If Bayern want me, they know where to find me – Perisic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
271   //    04 Aug 2018, 21:31 IST
perisic-cropped
Inter's Ivan Perisic

Inter star Ivan Perisic has opened the door to joining Bayern Munich, citing their new coach Niko Kovac as a "very big influence" on him.

Perisic has spent three years in Milan after leaving Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, though he has regularly been linked with moves away from San Siro.

Manchester United are said to have been particularly interested in him over the last year, though those reports faded away and briefly gave way to suggestions of Bayern's interest after Kovac's appointment.

Kovac was Perisic's coach for two years at international level with Croatia until 2015, and the 29-year-old winger holds the former midfielder in high regard.

"He [Kovac] had [a] very big influence on me," Perisic told Sportske Novosti.

"I played great for Croatia under him and I congratulate him on everything he has done in Germany and signing for Bayern. If they want me, they know where to find me.

"I heard some clubs want me, but they have to talk to my club and only after that I can join the negotiations and decide.

"If I was to change the club, it could only be a top league and top club. Only God knows what will happen in future.

"I am happy in Inter, but we all know everything is possible in football."

Having already played extensively in Germany and Italy, Perisic likes the idea of testing himself in England or Spain if he leaves Inter. 

"Honestly, I would like to try myself in all [the] biggest leagues," he said. "But the question is; will I have the time?

"I am 29, working on it to extend my career as long as I can. Yes, I'd like to play in England and Spain, but I don't know if there is enough time left [in my career]."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Guardiola took me to another level - Alaba
RELATED STORY
James Rodriguez open to joining Bayern permanently
RELATED STORY
Spalletti expects Icardi, Perisic to stay at Inter
RELATED STORY
Robert Lewandowski: a journey from Warsaw to Munich
RELATED STORY
No Goretzka regrets over snubbing Barcelona for Bayern
RELATED STORY
Coman denies Arsenal contact as he focuses on Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
5 things you probably didn't know about Alphonso Davies
RELATED STORY
Jupp Heynckes: The red-faced German who lit up Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Bayern boss Kovac reveals Guardiola admiration
RELATED STORY
Davies turned down rival offers after being impressed by...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
25 Aug BAY HOF 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hoffenheim
25 Aug HER NUR 07:00 PM Hertha BSC vs Nürnberg
25 Aug WER HAN 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Hannover 96
25 Aug FRE EIN 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
25 Aug WOL SCH 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Schalke 04
25 Aug FOR AUG 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Augsburg
25 Aug BOR BAY 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen
26 Aug MAI STU 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Stuttgart
26 Aug BOR RB- 09:30 PM Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us