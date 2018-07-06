If Centre and states work together, they can do wonders in

promoting welfare of people:VP

Puducherry, Jul 6 (PTI) Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu today said if the Centre and States work together forgetting all differences they can do wonders in developmental activities and promoting welfare of the people.

He was speaking after declaring open a Rs 7.2 crore multi-purpose indoor sports complex and laying foundation for a Rs 5 crore swimming pool and Rs 11.8 crore SAI Girls hostel here.

"Launching of these facilities underjoint programmes of the centre and state governmentis a good example how we can achieve great results through joint initiatives.

This is a good example of the positive outcome of working together of centre and state governments forgetting all differences," he said.

Naidu, who was on his first visit to Puducherry after becoming vice-president, said there should be intensive focus on promotion of sports and games.

The Centre and state governments should ensure that schools had playgrounds so that the younger generation could become fit and physically sound, he said.

"Sports should be made a compulsory subject and extra marks should be earmarked in examinations for sports and a quota should also be place in jobs for sportspersons," he said.

"The most worrying trend in current education system is the neglect of physical activity.

There has been a mushrooming of significantly large number of schools and colleges without playgrounds," he said. This unhealthy trend should be stopped and the states must not allow mushrooming of such institutions, he said.

Good sportsmen could become good leaders with great quality of leadership, Naidu said.

He said Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, who earlier highlighted the importance of `University Social Responsibility in Puducherry,'had taken several initiatives to implement Swachch Bharath in Puducherry to give a facelift to the environment.

"Clean India` movement is a people`s campaign-Janata Andolan and it is the duty of all people to cooperate in ensuring clean environment," he said.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said the Centre should earmark sufficient funds to Puducherry for its developmental activities.

He also urged the Vice President to ensure that students of Puducherry are sanctioned sufficient seats in undergraduate and postgraduate courses in institutions under the Pondicherry University's control