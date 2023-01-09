"If Cristiano thinks I am going to wear this shirt" - Ronaldo's sister posts hilarious Instagram story about Al-Nassr jersey and transfer 

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has ordered her Al Nassr jersey. She took a sly dig at the jersey not looking good, but admitted she would wear it for her brother.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr earlier this month after agreeing to a 2.5-year deal. He is reportedly set to earn around €200 million per season, which is said to be nearly 20 times more than what he earned at Manchester United.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro on Instagram:



"If Cristiano thinks I'm going to wear this shirt because of him, he's absolutely right, it's on the way."



Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro on Instagram: "If Cristiano thinks I'm going to wear this shirt because of him, he's absolutely right, it's on the way."https://t.co/Lodz4kmfCY

Taking to Instagram, the Al Nassr new signing's sister slyly expressed that she did not like the Al Nassr kit, but was happy to wear it for her brother. Her story read:

"If Cristiano thinks I'm going to wear this shirt because of him, he's absolutely right, it's on the way."

Cristiano Ronaldo had other offers but chose Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed he had multiple offers on his table but chose to join Al Nassr as he wanted a new challenge. He claimed that his work in Europe was done and it was time to do the same in Asia.

In his press conference, he said:

"It's not the end of my career to come to Saudi Arabia. This is why I change and, to be honest, I'm not really worried about what people say. In Europe my work is done... I had many offers in Europe, many in Brazil, Australia, the US, even in Portugal. Many clubs tried to sign me but I gave my word to this club."

He added:

"I'm a unique player. It's good to come here, I broke all the records there (in Europe) and I want to break a few records here. I'm coming here to win, to play, to enjoy, to be part of the success of the country and culture of the country."

Rumors suggested the Portuguese star had a clause that would let him join Newcastle United if they qualify for the Champions League. However, the Magpies manager Eddie Howe has dismissed those claims.

"We wish Cristiano all the best in his venture but from our point of view there's no truth in that."

Cristiano Ronaldo's debut is still undecided, as they are yet to register him.

Poll : 0 votes