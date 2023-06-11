“If it’s to go and be on the bench, I’m not interested” - Chelsea transfer target makes emphatic claim

Leeds United shot-stopper Illan Meslier has reacted to transfer rumors linking him with Premier League giants Chelsea this summer.

The Blues are reportedly keen on strengthening their goalkeeping department. This comes following the underwhelming performances of first-choice shot-stoppers Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga last season.

A couple of goalkeepers have thus been linked with the Blues this summer. This includes the likes of Andre Onana and Mike Maignan of both Inter Milan and AC Milan respectively (via journalist Bobby Vincent).

Another name believed to be on the west London side's transfer list for goalkeepers is 23-year-old Leeds United shot-stopper Meslier. The Frenchman is widely regarded as one of the most-promising goalies in Europe at the moment. Hence, it's no surprise that his performances have caught the eyes of Chelsea.

However, the player, who seems to be aware of links linking him to Stamford Bridge this summer has come out to make his honest admission known.

Meslier, who is currently on international assignment with the French U-21 team revealed that he isn't certain about his future at Leeds United.

When quizzed about links to Chelsea, he revealed that he would only make a move to the west London giants if he wouldn't be on the bench.

In his words during an interview with RMC, he said:

"It is complicated when you’re in such a situation. We no longer have a coach, our club is being purchased by the 49ers group – there are lots of unknowns. For now, I have a contract until 2026. Officially, I still belong to Leeds. I will have to think about what could be the best project, be that at Leeds or another club."

On transfer links to the Blues, he said:

“If it is to go and be on the bench, I’m not interested in that. If it’s to be the number one, of course, you can’t say ‘I’m not interested in Chelsea.’ I’d prefer to go to a less reputable club where I’ll have more game time than a top European club where I’d sit on the bench.”

How did Chelsea-linked Illan Meslier perform for Leeds United last season?

The French shot-stopper was ever-present in goal for Leeds United during the 2022-23 football campaign, which eventually saw the Peacocks relegated from the league. They finished 19th with 39 points.

Meslier, however, ended the campaign with a combined total of 38 appearances for Leeds across all competitions. He had well up to 3420 minutes of football action under his belt.

He also managed to record five Premier League clean sheets in 34 appearances. One of those came against Chelsea in August last year, as Leeds secured an emphatic 3-0 home victory.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes