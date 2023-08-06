“If he stays it’ll only be for money” - Manchester United fans demand star to leave as he’s booed after calamitous error 

Harry Maguire has once again been on the receiving end of boos from Manchester United fans after a costly error against Athletic Bilbao.

The Red Devils went 1-0 down to the La Liga side when Nico Williams slotted home in the 29th minute. However, Maguire was to blame as he attempted a pass with the outside of the boot that was quickly intercepted.

The former Manchester United captain was soon being booed by supporters at the Aviva Stadium in the Republic of Ireland. His situation at the club is becoming untenable amid constant criticism.

Many will have expected the pressure to have been taken off his shoulders when his manager Erik ten Hag stripped him of the captaincy. Instead, his confidence has looked shattered and fans have not let him off the hook.

West Ham United made their move for the 30-year-old last month. The Hammers offered £20 million for his services which fell below the Red Devils' valuation, per Sky Sports.

Maguire arrived at Old Trafford from Leicester City in 2019 for £80 million. That remains a world record fee for a defender and has been a massive burden on his Manchester United career.

Last season was a difficult one for the English defender as he fell down the pecking order under Ten Hag. He started just eight league games and faces an uphill battle to break back into the side.

Fans are advising Maguire to accept an exit from the Premier League giants as his struggles continue. One fan was brutal in their assessment, tweeting:

"If he stays it'll only be for money, that is now clear. He's not good enough."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the England internationals' slip-up against Bilbao:

Manchester United's Harry Maguire has hinted that the abuse he receives is getting to him

Maguire has been under the microscope throughout his United career.

Maguire responded to the constant criticism that he has received from fans over the years. He spoke during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in which he told the media that fans sometimes forget that footballers are human:

“I think people see footballers as robots who don’t have emotions, but of course we have emotions. We’re disappointed and we’re hurt when we don’t play well."

The Red Devils' defender continued by explaining that he is able to shut off once in his downtime:

“So when I go home, I try to switch off as best I can. Sometimes it’s harder than others.”

Maguire may not be performing to Manchester United fans' expectations but some of the abuse he steps over the line. You only need to look at Dele Alli who has just shed light on why his career has taken a nosedive.