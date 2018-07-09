IFA Shield 2018: East Bengal secure place in semis as they thrash ATK, SAIL Burnpur register first win

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Jul 2018, 14:48 IST

East Bengal and ATK players shake hands before their match

We take a look at the results of the second matches Group A teams at the IFA Shield.

The Red and Gold brigade kicked off their campaign on a high as they thrashed SAIL Burnpur 6-1 in their first encounter. Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, had played out a 1-1 draw against ATK in their first match.

Match 1: East Bengal 3-0 ATK

It was a disheartening day for ATK fans as their colts received a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of East Bengal. It is now a do-or-die situation for the ATK U19s in their next match.

Jhantu Prasad was the star attraction of the day as he scored a brace to ensure a win for the Red and Gold colts. Tetepuia also chipped in with a goal in the second half to seal the victory.

With this win, the East Bengal U-19s have secured their place in the last four.

Match 2: SAIL Burnpur 4-0 Mohammedan Sporting

In the 2nd Group A fixture on the day, the colts of SAIL Burnpur Academy played with great character to secure a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Mohammedan Sporting U19s. The charismatic Israfil Dewan netted two goals for SAIL, with Sheikh Mohammed and Avijit Mondal scoring a goal apiece.

SAIL Burnpur had received a 1-6 drubbing from East Bengal U19s in their first match of the coveted tournament, and to bounce back in this fashion is truly commendable. The colts will now be riding high on confidence as they played with great temperament in their 2nd match, and will be the favorites to make a place in the semis along with East Bengal.

These results make Group A wide open. Mohammedan SC and ATK have a point each, with SAIL Burnpur with three points in two matches. East Bengal are safely through to the semis and are sitting handsomely at the top of Group A with 6 points thanks to two comprehensive victories.

Mohammedan SC will now be going head-to-head with East Bengal at the Barasat Stadium, and SAIL Burnpur will be locking horns with ATK on July 11. While East Bengal are the favourites in the first match, the tie between SAIL and ATK promises to be an interesting match as both the teams have all to play for. If ATK wins, they go through to the semis, whereas even a draw would suffice for SAIL Burnpur.

Which two teams do you think will make it to the summit clash of IFA Shield? Do le us know what you think in the comments section below.