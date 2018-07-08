Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ignashevich retires after Russia's quarter-final exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
164   //    08 Jul 2018, 14:21 IST
sergei ignashevich - cropped
Russia defender Sergei Ignashevich, who has retired from football

Sergei Ignashevich has announced his retirement from football following Russia's World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia.

The 38-year-old defender returned to the national team for the finals and played a key part in his side's surprise run to the last eight.

Ignashevich played in all five of Russia's matches and scored in their two penalty shoot-outs in the knockout phase, including on Saturday in Sochi, where Croatia triumphed 4-3 after a 2-2 draw.

The CSKA Moscow centre-back, who won a record 127 caps for his country, says the moment is right to call time on his career.

"There's an endless stream of messages on WhatsApp and Instagram and no way to tell everyone, 'Thank you for the kind words'," he wrote on his official Instagram page.

"I couldn't imagine that I would finish my football career on such a high note!

"I'm happy I was part of this team, with this coach, and of our country's football for nearly 20 years."

Ignashevich, who turns 39 next Saturday, won 17 domestic trophies with CSKA in a 15-year spell at the club. He also captained the side to their UEFA Cup triumph in 2005.

Spartak Moscow winger Alexander Samedov also confirmed he is retiring from international football after Russia's defeat.

 

Вот и всё. Очень сложно осознать, что это было... Идёт бесконечный поток сообщений в WhatsApp и Инстаграм, и нет возможности сказать каждому Спасибо за тёплые слова. Спасибо вам всем! Я даже представить себе не мог, что закончу свою футбольную карьеру на такой высокой ноте! Я счастлив, что был частью этой команды, этого тренера, и нашей с вами футбольной страны на протяжении почти 20 лет! Отдельной строкой говорю Спасибо за любовь всем болельщикам ЦСКА! Это была славная охота... Крепко обнимаю вас. Сергей Игнашевич

A post shared by Sergey Ignashevich (@ignashevich4) on

