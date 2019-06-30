×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ignite our tomorrow - did Juventus just tease De Ligt signing?

Omnisport
NEWS
News
196   //    30 Jun 2019, 17:24 IST
Matthijs de Ligt
Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly close to joining Juventus and the Serie A champions may have hinted a deal for the Ajax captain is imminent.

Netherlands centre-back De Ligt has been at the centre of one of the close-season's most intriguing transfer sagas after leading Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Ajax knocked out Juve on their way to the last four with De Ligt subsequently linked with clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona – the latter having already swooped for club and country team-mate Frenkie de Jong.

De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola denied earlier in the month that he had finalised a transfer to take his client to Paris Saint-Germain and Juve are now said to be frontrunners to seal a deal for the 19-year-old, with a deal potentially ready to be confirmed on Monday.

And on Sunday, Juve's official club Twitter account posted an intriguing message that hinted at a major announcement to be made on July 1 - the same date.

"Ignite our tomorrow," said a tweet accompanied by a short video clip.

Ajax were said to be holding out for a fee close to €75million for De Ligt.

Advertisement
Juventus Transfer News: Juventus submit a fresh new bid for Matthijs de Ligt 
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri reportedly win De Ligt race
RELATED STORY
Juventus closing in on a €70m deal for Matthijs de Ligt, Details of Cristiano Ronaldo's meeting with Maurizio Sarri revealed and more Juventus Transfer News: June 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: De Ligt agrees terms with Juventus
RELATED STORY
De Ligt: Juventus compete with PSG, deal close to completion
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt will either go to Barca or Juventus
RELATED STORY
Matthijs De Ligt: Juventus target's wage demands ensured Barcelona turned to other targets
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Juventus close to winning race for De Ligt
RELATED STORY
Juventus will use Joao Cancelo sale to fund Matthijs de Ligt transfer, Sarri's plans for Cristiano Ronaldo revealed and more Juventus Transfer News: June 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus still not giving up on Matthijs de Ligt, Serie A Champions on high alert after Pogba hints at departure and more Juventus Transfer News: June 17, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT MAU ANG
0 - 0
 Mauritania vs Angola
FT BEN GUI
0 - 0
 Benin vs Guinea-Bissau
Today BUR GUI 09:30 PM Burundi vs Guinea
Today MAD NIG 09:30 PM Madagascar vs Nigeria
Tomorrow SOU MOR 09:30 PM South Africa vs Morocco
Tomorrow NAM COT 09:30 PM Namibia vs Côte d'Ivoire
02 Jul TAN ALG 12:30 AM Tanzania vs Algeria
02 Jul KEN SEN 12:30 AM Kenya vs Senegal
02 Jul GUI GHA 09:30 PM Guinea-Bissau vs Ghana
02 Jul BEN CAM 09:30 PM Benin vs Cameroon
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us