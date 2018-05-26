Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Imagine what I'll be like if we win! Carragher leads raucous Salah chanting

    As Liverpool prepare to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final, Jamie Carragher is serving as an unofficial cheerleader.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 15:30 IST
    695
    Jamie Carragher - cropped
    Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher

    Jamie Carragher takes his role as a Liverpool great seriously.

    The retired defender, a first-team stalwart and Anfield favourite from 1996 to 2013, joined the travelling Reds faithful in Kiev ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

    A member of the side that famously came back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with AC Milan and then win the 2005 decider on penalties, Carragher was seen in a video with a drink in hand singing a homage to the current team's star forward, Mohamed Salah.

    Set to the tune of 1989's 'Sit Down' by Manchester band James, the tune is certain to be one of many ringing around the capital of Ukraine if Liverpool can prevent Madrid winning a third successive Champions League title.

    And Carragher clearly intends to celebrate to the fullest should Jurgen Klopp's men come out on top at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium. 

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
    'Incredible' Salah is like Messi, says Ronaldo
    RELATED STORY
    Ronaldo: I can't be compared with Salah
    RELATED STORY
    Salah goal Messi-like – Carragher
    RELATED STORY
    3 things Mohamed Salah can do to win the Ballon d'Or this...
    RELATED STORY
    Salah is 'definitely' world's best - Lovren
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 Mo Salah goals of the season 
    RELATED STORY
    Mijatovic advises Real Madrid against Salah move
    RELATED STORY
    Don't compare Salah to Messi and Ronaldo, says Ramos....
    RELATED STORY
    Salah can win Ballon d'Or with Champions League triumph,...
    RELATED STORY
    Ronaldo's rival Salah shifts focus back to Liverpool...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun THA CHI 05:00 PM
    02 Jun AUS GER 09:30 PM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    FT REA LIV
    3 - 1
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018