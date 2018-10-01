Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Immobile and Milinkovic-Savic extend Lazio contracts to 2023

45   //    01 Oct 2018, 22:24 IST
AP Image

ROME (AP) — Lazio says Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have extended their contracts with the club until 2023.

Immobile signed a new deal last season that ran until 2022. The 28-year-old Italy international finished joint top goalscorer in Serie A last season, netting 29.

It was the second time Immobile has won the prize, having done so in 2014 with 22 for Torino.

Immobile has been at Lazio since 2016 after unhappy spells at Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla. This season, he has featured in all seven Serie A matches, scoring four times. He's also netted in the Europa League.

The 23-year-old Milinkovic-Savic has missed just one of Lazio's matches and has one goal.

The Serbia midfielder is in his fourth season at Lazio and scored 12 league goals in the last campaign.

Lazio is seventh in Serie A after losing to Roma 3-1 in the capital derby on Saturday.

