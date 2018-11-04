×
Immobile brace helps Lazio beat Spal 4-1 in Serie A

Associated Press
NEWS
News
25   //    04 Nov 2018, 19:37 IST
AP Image

ROME (AP) — Ciro Immobile scored twice and also hit the post to help Lazio bounce back from one of its most disappointing performances of the season with a 4-1 win over Spal on Sunday.

Lazio lost 3-0 at home to Inter Milan on Monday.

"We needed a reaction after the ugly performance against Inter and I'm just pleased that I could help the squad when it really needed it," Immobile said.

Lazio moved back into fourth place, three points ahead of AC Milan, which was playing later at Udinese.

Spal is 15th, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Immobile opened the scoring with a volley from a corner midway through the first half.

Mirco Antenucci quickly equalized for Spal by tapping in a cross from Manuel Lazzari then Immobile completed his brace with a shot that looped in following a big deflection off a defender.

Danilo Cataldi scored with a blistering effort near the hour mark and Marco Parolo also found the target from beyond the area in the 70th.

Immobile then nearly had a hat trick but his header hit the post.

