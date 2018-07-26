Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Immobile happy at Lazio amid Tottenham links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
224   //    26 Jul 2018, 03:51 IST
ciroimmobile - cropped
Lazio striker Ciro Immobile

Ciro Immobile has no intention of leaving Lazio despite growing interest in Serie A's Capocannoniere from the Premier League.

Immobile scored 29 goals for Simone Inzaghi's side last season, a feat only matched by Inter's Mauro Icardi, and has been linked with a move away from the Italian capital.

Tottenham are reportedly heading the queue to sign the 28-year-old, but the Italy international insists he is happy in Rome.

And Immobile expects to sign a new deal with Lazio in the near future – even though his current contract runs until 2022.

"When a striker does well it is normal that he is courted by other teams," he told a media conference. "But I have always remained calm.

"I'm happy and proud of what I did [last season]. The president [Claudio Lotito], sporting director [Igli Tare] and I know how things are.

"It was them who called me [to renew], we trust each other and I'm very happy.

"I signed a new contract in November, it's a source of pride for me to re-do the contract after 10 months.

"The sporting director is very busy, but as soon as he's free we will formalise the renewal. He and the president are men of their word, so we'll do everything as soon as possible."

Immobile may have topped the goalscoring charts last season, but he does not expect to in 2018-19 with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

He added: "When Ronaldo arrived I thought I was lucky to have won the scorers' competition!

"He will be a difficult opponent to face, both on the field and in the race to be top scorer."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Mane 'very happy' at Liverpool amid Real Madrid links
RELATED STORY
Players with double figures in goals and assists from...
RELATED STORY
Neymar tired of transfer talk amid Madrid, Man United links
RELATED STORY
5 players who could join Manchester United this summer
RELATED STORY
Alderweireld hints at Tottenham departure
RELATED STORY
Pochettino defends Lloris amid criticism of Tottenham form
RELATED STORY
Puel eager for Maguire stay amid Manchester United links
RELATED STORY
Why Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic Must Move to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: The 4 defenders on Jose Mourinho's...
RELATED STORY
Umtiti 'very happy' at Barcelona amid Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us