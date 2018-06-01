Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Impossible to turn down Madrid? Not for me, says Pochettino

Although Mauricio Pochettino has long been linked with Real Madrid, he insists it is not "impossible" to turn down the now vacant job.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 01 Jun 2018, 18:27 IST
1.48K
mauricio pochettino - cropped
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino insists it is not "impossible" to turn down the opportunity to coach Real Madrid.

The Tottenham manager is among the favourites to succeed Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu after the Frenchman sensationally quit on Thursday, having won three consecutive Champions League titles.

But Pochettino has only just renewed his contract with Spurs and, speaking in Spain at the launch of a book on his time in London, the former Espanyol and Southampton boss says he could turn down Madrid if an offer came through.

"You think it's impossible [to refuse Madrid], but you are not me," he said.

Asked whether he is ready to make the move to the Spanish capital, Pochettino replied: "I am ready now to take my friends for lunch.

"No, I am ready and excited to come back to London. I think our project is so exciting. I am here now. The most important thing is the book.

"Of course, I understand all the rumours around the world but that is our life, that is the sport we choose, that is the passion that translates to everyone.

"Look, I am so happy, so excited. I signed a new contract 10 days ago. What is going to happen tomorrow, I don't know. But like always, I tell you football is football. Football is going to put you in your place always.

"I think, like I explained before, the most important thing is to enjoy day by day. Life is very short and we need to spend the day thinking to enjoy life, not thinking too much and worrying about what is going to happen tomorrow.

"I am so happy at Tottenham and so proud that Tottenham showed the commitment and trust in the way that Daniel Levy showed me 10 days ago.

"Of course, we have a lot of dreams, we have a lot of objectives, but the most important thing for me is to enjoy today.

"All that has happened in the last few hours increased the expectation about the book but what I can tell you is that I am so happy in London."

Premier League 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football
