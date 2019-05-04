In-demand Luis Campos snubs 'huge offers' to leave Lille

Lille sporting director Luis Campos

Luis Campos has proved his loyalty to Lille by rejecting "huge offers" from other clubs, according to owner Gerard Lopez, who said his sporting director would stay at Stade Pierre-Mauroy "for a long time".

With Chelsea yet to appoint a replacement for Michael Emenalo and the likes of AC Milan, Real Madrid and Roma reportedly interested in shaking up their respective hierarchies, Campos has emerged as one of European football's most wanted men.

The 54-year-old made his name as the man who masterminded Monaco's Ligue 1 title-winning side of 2016-17, and Lopez described him as "the best recruiter in the world" as he underlined his belief that Campos is going nowhere.

"Luis has received absolutely huge offers," Lopez told Le Parisien.

"I have seen the offers and I know what he can be for other clubs. For me, he's the best recruiter in the world. But he'll be here next season and he'll be here for a long time.

"He is also my friend, and he totally believes in this project. He proved it by refusing this type of offer.

"He is a builder. He likes to inculcate things to young people, and he will always have more at Lille than in other clubs.

"We talk about his team of 'scouts', which is exceptional, but he also knows how to nurture the players he discovers."

Lille can make all but certain of finishing second in Ligue 1 by beating third-placed Lyon on Sunday, and Lopez said he is determined to build on a hugely successful season.

After narrowly escaping relegation last season, Lille have played second fiddle only to a dominant Paris Saint-Germain, and Lopez - who took control of the club in 2016 - has his sights set on a long, bright future.

He said: "I have absolutely no limit and if we can redo this interview for my 20th or 25th birthday as the owner of Lille, I'm interested.

"I am a fan of Lille. I want the club to succeed. That's all that matters to me."