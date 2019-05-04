×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

In-demand Luis Campos snubs 'huge offers' to leave Lille

Omnisport
NEWS
News
45   //    04 May 2019, 20:50 IST
luiscampos-cropped
Lille sporting director Luis Campos

Luis Campos has proved his loyalty to Lille by rejecting "huge offers" from other clubs, according to owner Gerard Lopez, who said his sporting director would stay at Stade Pierre-Mauroy "for a long time".

With Chelsea yet to appoint a replacement for Michael Emenalo and the likes of AC Milan, Real Madrid and Roma reportedly interested in shaking up their respective hierarchies, Campos has emerged as one of European football's most wanted men.

The 54-year-old made his name as the man who masterminded Monaco's Ligue 1 title-winning side of 2016-17, and Lopez described him as "the best recruiter in the world" as he underlined his belief that Campos is going nowhere.

"Luis has received absolutely huge offers," Lopez told Le Parisien.

"I have seen the offers and I know what he can be for other clubs. For me, he's the best recruiter in the world. But he'll be here next season and he'll be here for a long time.

"He is also my friend, and he totally believes in this project. He proved it by refusing this type of offer.

"He is a builder. He likes to inculcate things to young people, and he will always have more at Lille than in other clubs.

"We talk about his team of 'scouts', which is exceptional, but he also knows how to nurture the players he discovers."

Advertisement

Lille can make all but certain of finishing second in Ligue 1 by beating third-placed Lyon on Sunday, and Lopez said he is determined to build on a hugely successful season.

After narrowly escaping relegation last season, Lille have played second fiddle only to a dominant Paris Saint-Germain, and Lopez - who took control of the club in 2016 - has his sights set on a long, bright future.

He said: "I have absolutely no limit and if we can redo this interview for my 20th or 25th birthday as the owner of Lille, I'm interested.

"I am a fan of Lille. I want the club to succeed. That's all that matters to me."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Lille owner denies Luis Campos to Chelsea rumours
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial Luis Suarez moments
RELATED STORY
Toni Kroos wants to leave as Premier League club eye move, Chelsea wanted to offer €150 million for world-class midfielder and more Premier League transfer news February 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Rumours: €100 million superstar agrees to join Real Madrid as the transfer will be sealed in coming days
RELATED STORY
Reports: Eden Hazard to inform Chelsea he wants to join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid ready to sell Manchester United transfer target for €75m, Chelsea midfielder wants to leave the club and more: Transfer Roundup, 3 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: The Blues need to sell 'toxic' Eden Hazard, says Stan Collymore
RELATED STORY
Hazard worth more than £100m, says Chelsea boss Sarri
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Ramos fuels speculation by following top transfer target
RELATED STORY
Hazard should leave Chelsea for Real Madrid 'to become stronger'
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us