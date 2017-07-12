In-demand Sanchez and Giroud launch new Arsenal third kit

The presence of Alexis Sanchez in Arsenal's promotional material for their new kit will give fans hope that he is set to stay.

by Omnisport News 12 Jul 2017, 14:43 IST

Arsenal's new third kit. CREDIT: Arsenal.com

In-demand Arsenal duo Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud have been selected to model the club's third kit in a hint the duo could stay.

The new strip is dark grey and pink and Gunners fans may be boosted by the presence of Sanchez and Giroud in the promotional pictures ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The attacking pair have both been linked with moves away, with Manchester City reportedly chasing the Chile international, while Everton and West Ham are said to be targeting the France striker.

Sanchez, Giroud and Theo Walcott were picked to be involved in Arsenal's imagery to promote the kit, which is featured on the club's official website and social media accounts.

That came after an event to launch the kit in Sydney saw new signing Alexandre Lacazette and a host of other players involved.

Presenting our new @pumafootball third kit for 2017/18.



Get yours here https://t.co/6GJKSvMYYT pic.twitter.com/vA3q7Kk5hq — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 12, 2017

Lacazette is set to make his Arsenal debut against Sydney FC on Thursday.

"The players have contracts and we expect them to respect their contracts. That's what we want," Wenger said of Sanchez, who has one year left on his deal, after Arsenal's arrival in Australia.

"Nobody knows today if Sanchez will be in the final year of his contract next season, because he can as well extend his contract with us at the start of the season or during the season, so it is not necessarily the last year of his contract with Arsenal."

On Giroud, Wenger said: "Our resolution is clear. He has been great value to the squad and I think he is a great lover of the club. He has always been very determined to stay.

"It's always the same problem - when you have one striker people ask, 'Why don't you buy another?' and when you have two or three they say they will be unhappy because there is too much competition. That's part of the job."