In-form Moses hopes for better scoring return

by Reuters News 04 Mar 2017, 15:24 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 16/17 - 4/2/17 Chelsea's Victor Moses Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley

(Reuters) - Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses is currently enjoying the best form of his career but the Nigerian admits he needs to take more of his goal-scoring opportunities after he was rewarded with a two-year contract extension earlier this week.

The 26-year-old Moses, who has scored three goals in 25 Premier League appearances for leaders Chelsea this season, spent last year on loan at West Ham and will line-up against the Hammers when the London rivals meet on Monday.

"I think this is the best football I've played in my career and to be doing it at a big club like Chelsea makes it mean even more," Moses told the Chelsea club website (www.chelseafc.com).

"I just want to keep learning more about the position and keep improving. Every game I play I feel more comfortable and have more belief in myself. I'm pleased to be scoring more goals this season but I think there are still more I could get.

"My year at West Ham was good, I did okay, but it's all about Chelsea now and I'm fully concentrated."

Shipped out on loan over the past three seasons, Moses has found a new lease of life under Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, flourishing as a right wing-back in the 3-4-3 formation favoured by the Italian.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has lauded Moses, who has played most of his career as an attacking wideman, for the ease with which he has adapted to his new role.

"He is playing in a position that is not basically his ideal position -- or wasn't his ideal position," Bilic said.

"It makes his achievement even greater."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)