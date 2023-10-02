Incheon United vs Kaya Prediction and Betting Tips | October 3, 2023

Incheon United host Kaya at the Sungui Arena Park in the AFC Champions League matchday two on Tuesday (October 3).

Incheon are looking to consolidate their lead in Group G after beating Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos 4-2 on matchday one. They're unbeaten in their last two home games.

IUFC are making their debut in the competition. The Korean team finished fourth in the K League 1 last season to earn qualification for the AFC Champions League. Ahead of the group stage, Incheon overcame Vietnamese side Haiphong 3-1in the qualifying playoffs of the East Region.

Kaya, meanwhile, are bottom in Group G with zero points following a 3-1 home setback in their opener against Shandong Taishan. Kaya must prevent another defeat to keep their campaign alive. Claiming maximum points in Incheon appears to be a tall order, but the Filipino side have an impressive away record.

The Mighty Kaya won their first Philippines Football League title last season to qualify for the continental competition. They're making their third appearance, having competed in the 2021 and 2022 editions, with the group stage their best record so far.

Kaya are unbeaten in 10 road games across competitions, but Incheon would be a step up.

Incheon United vs Kaya Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Incheon have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored nine goals and conceded six in their last five games.

Incheon have played only two AFC Champions League games as opposed to eight for Kaya.

Kaya have won four times and drawn once in their last five away games.

Incheon have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Kaya have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Incheon: W-D-W-W-L; Kaya: W-W-L-W-W

Incheon United vs Kaya Prediction

Hernandes Rodrigues is enjoying a promising start to the campaign, netting three goals in two games for Incheon. He will relish the prospect of improving his tally on Tuesday. The hosts will need to beef up their defence, though, as they have conceded in four of their last five games across competitions.

Kaya, meanwhile, have been competitive on the road, scoring a good number of goals. However, they're yet to prove that they can survive the group stage. Incheon come in as the favourites based on their superior form and home advantage.

Prediction: Incheon United 3-1 Kaya

Incheon United vs Kaya Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Incheon

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Incheon to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Kaya to score - Yes