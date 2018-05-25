Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    'Incredible' Salah is like Messi, says Ronaldo

    Mohamed Salah is similar to Barcelona star Lionel Messi, according to Brazil great Ronaldo.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 05:00 IST
    4.91K
    mohamed salah - cropped
    Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah

    Former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo labelled Mohamed Salah "incredible", comparing the Liverpool star to Lionel Messi.

    Salah, 25, has starred this season with 44 goals in all competitions in his first campaign with the Premier League giants.

    The Egypt international shapes as being crucial if Liverpool are to upset Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev Saturday.

    Brazil great Ronaldo has been impressed by Salah, saying the forward was similar to Barcelona superstar Messi.

    "Salah, I love him. He is an incredible player with a tremendous quality," he told El Partidazo de COPE.

    "He looks like Messi. I recently read him saying that I had been his inspiration and I was excited."

    Despite Salah's performances, Madrid are favourites for the Champions League final as they look to win the crown for the third straight time and fourth in five seasons.

    Ronaldo believes his former club will overcome Liverpool in a high-scoring encounter.

    "My result is 3-2 for Madrid," he said.

    "If they win the final it will be an unprecedented event in their history. I am very optimistic.

    "There were doubts during the year, but Real Madrid came together and have achieved something historic."

