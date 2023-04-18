Independiente del Valle and Uruguyan club Liverpool battle for three points in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday (April 18).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Libertad in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro last weekend. Liverpool, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Racing Montevedio in the Uruguayan Primera Division. Ruben Bentancourt's first half opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Javier Mendez' 83rd-minute goal.

The Uruguayan club will seek to register their first win of the Libertadores campaign, having kickstarted their sojourn with a 3-0 defeat to Corinthians at home. Roger Guedes' second-half brace inspired the rout.

Independiente, meanwhile, also started their campaign with a defeat, at Argentinos Juniors. Javier Cabrera's goal at the start of the second half proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Independiente del Valle vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Liverpool's last six games have produced less than three goals, with four seeing one side fail to score.

Six of Independiente's last seven games across competitions have seen one team fail to score.

Independiente have won all six home games this year, keeping five clean sheets.

Liverpool are winless in six road games this year, drawing four. Five out of the six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Independiente del Valle vs Liverpool Prediction

Independiente would have fancied their chances of securing a top-two spot in the group and have an excellent opportunity to get their qualification hopes on track.

Los Negriazules have been dominant in front of their fans this season, with their 100% winning record at home spearheaded by a watertight defence. Liverpool, by contrast, have struggled on their travels and are likely to defend compactly.

Independiente are the favourites to claim all three points. The Recopa Sudamericana champions should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Independiente 2-0 Liverpool

Independiente del Valle vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Independiente to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes