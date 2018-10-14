India A to take on Australia A in women's clash

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) India A will take on their Australian counterparts in the first of three women's limited overs games here at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla complex facility on Monday.

The latter two matches are also to be played at the same venue on October 17 and 19.

The games are expected to test the bench strength of hosts and all eyes will be on skipper Poonam Raut.

Poonam, who played a key role in the Indian team reaching the World Cup final last year, will like to lead from the front.

Along with her there are likes of Mona Meshram, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey in the squad.

They will all be eyeing to put up an impressive show in front of the selectors and force their way into the senior team.

The 50-overs series will be followed by a T20 series and the BCCI will announce the squad for it later.

The visitors will be also looking to begin the series on a winning note, but will have a tough task at hand in adapting to the wicket and weather conditions.

Rival squads:

India A :Punam Raut (captain), Priya Punia, Devika Vaidya, Mona Meshram, Tanushree Sarkar, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sushree Dibyadarshani, C Prathyusha, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Shikha Pandey, Nethra L, Hemali Borwankar, Kavita Patil, Preeti Bose.

Australia A: Samantha Bates, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Piepa Cleary, Josephine Dooley, Heather Graham, Sammy Jo Johnson, Tahlia McGrath, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Redmayne, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa and Amanda-Jade Wellington