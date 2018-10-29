×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

India advance into SAFF U-15 Championship semi-finals

PTI
NEWS
News
11   //    29 Oct 2018, 17:55 IST

Kathmandu, Oct 29 (PTI) India advanced into the semi-finals of the SAFF U-15 Championship when they blanked Bhutan 4-0 in their last group league match here Monday.

Shubho Paul scored a brace while Subba Kushang and Xalxo Aman struck one apiece. India led 1-0 at half time.

The Indians were off to a great start with the first goal coming as early as the 4th minute when Shubho converted from the spot placing it to the right of rival goalkeeper Gyeltshen Dorji.

The Indian boys stayed patient while the rivals managed to sneak into the visiting box on a couple of occasions, especially immediately after resumption.

Their perseverance soon paid dividends as the second goal came in the 66th minute, thanks to a show of individual brilliance.

Receiving a loose ball in his own half, the irrepressible Subba ran past the entire rival defence, dribbled past three, entered the box and placed into the far corner.

The third goal came in the 83rd minute as Shubho completed his brace. It was a build-up which started in India's half and after some casual exchanges, Shubho followed up a vicious long ball, sped past all and put it in.

Aman completed the rout in the 89th minute when he tapped into an empty net after the rival goalkeeper had misread a Harsh Patre free-kick

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
SAFF Championship 2018, India vs Maldives: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
SAFF U-15 Championship 2018: Indian U-15 women defeat...
RELATED STORY
SAFF Championship 2018 Final: India vs Maldives, Player...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Team India will win the 2018 SAFF...
RELATED STORY
SAFF Championship 2018: India vs Pakistan, Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
SAFF Championship 2018 Final, India vs Maldives: Preview,...
RELATED STORY
SAFF Championship 2018: preview, venues, groups, and history
RELATED STORY
SAFF Championship 2018 Semifinal, India vs Pakistan:...
RELATED STORY
Can India retain SAFF CUP 2018 against the Maldives?
RELATED STORY
SAFF U-18 Women's Championship: Team India two steps away...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us