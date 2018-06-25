India, Iran book semifinal berths

Dubai, Jun 25 (PTI) World champions India and runners-up Iran booked semifinal berths from their respective groups to continue their supremacy in the six-nation Kabaddi Masters at the Al Wasl Sports Complex here today.

India once again put up a dominating show to prevail over Pakistan 41-17 for their second successive victory against their arch-rivals in their second and final leg group A exchange.

India had thrashed their bitter foes 36-20 in the opening game of the six-nation meet on June 22.

Substitute Emad Sedaghatnia put up a spectacular show in the final minute to help Iran seal a semi-final berth from group B after scraping past Korea 31-27 in a fiercely-contested opening battle of the day.

For India, the most expensive player Monu Goyat, who came in as a substitute in the second half topped the raid charts with seven points.

Captain Ajay Thakur and Rishank Devadiga scored six points each as they inflicted two all-outs en route to another convincing victory.

Rohit gave India a 6-1 lead inside five minutes with a super raid and a couple of minutes later, inflicted the first all-out.

Pakistan had no answers to the attacking and deceptive style of Rohit Kumar, Rishank Devadiga and skipper Thakur.

There was further setback for Pakistan when captain Nasir Ali was down with an injury in a 17th minute action, but fortunately for them he returned in the second half.

A splendid ankle hold from Ali sent Rohit back in the hut, but Ali got hurt in the process as India led 18-9 at half time.

India unleashed Goyat (Rs 1.51 crore Haryana Steelers) in place of Rohit in the second half to continue their assault.

Earlier in the first match, it was anyone's game till the last three minutes as Iran led 24-22 and Korea got a raid point to reduce the deficit to one point.

Sedaghatnia scored with a two-point raid before Mohammad Maghsoudlou got another point in the dying seconds to seal their last-four berth.

Maghsoudlou scored 12 points while Mohammad Nabibakhsh put up an all-round show both in attack and defence to spearhead Iran's challenge.

