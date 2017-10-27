India must put football in top priority: FIFA President

by PTI 27 Oct 2017, 22:47 IST

Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) FIFA president Gianni Infantino today said India boasting one sixth of world's population should put football on top of its priority.

"A big country like India is a continent on its own with one sixth of the world population," Infantino said in his address at a felicitation ceremony by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Eco Park today.

"It's also a sporting country and needs to put football on the top of its priority, India need to be an example in the region in terms of footballing skills in the future," he added.

Infantino was presented with a Durga idol by Mamata Banerjee and was seen in an ethnic black kurta with electric blue brocade jawahar coat designed by Agnimitra Paul.

Surprisingly, the whole FIFA delegation opted for a vegetarian meal and the menu spread was quite an exotic one starting with Aloo Khusnuma, Dal Bukhara and Subj Biryani.

There was also Paneer Chandi Qaliya (cottage cheese simmered in cashew nut and youghurt gravy, garnished with silver leaf), Subz Nizami (water chestnut, carrot and green peas cooked in yoghurt gravy flavoured with saffron).

Further in the main course was Nadru Kofta Korma (lotus stem dumplings simmered in almond), Lehshuni Palak (spinach tempered with garlic, cumin and whole red chili), Mirch Baigan Ka Salan (large whole green chillies and brinjal simmered in a velvet smooth gravy of youghurt, tamarind, coconut and peanuts).

In desserts it was a variety of Sandesh (Bengali sweets), Meetha Zaika, Seviyan Muzzafar and not to forget the popular Misti Doi