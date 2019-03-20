×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India out to break AFC U-23 cup qualification jinx

IANS
NEWS
News
45   //    20 Mar 2019, 16:56 IST
IANS Image
Derrick Pereira. (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) India U-23 football team head coach Derrick Pereira on Wednesday named ten 19-year-olds and even one 16-year-old in India's 23-member squad for the AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from March 22.

"We should be excited about the possibility of making history, Pereira said in a statement.

"We need to find the right combination and fight with the correct spirit."

Incidentally, India have never made it to the final round of the AFC U-23 Championship, until now. In Tashkent, they have been clubbed with defending champions Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Pereira went on to stress the importance of the friendly that India played against Qatar, which he believes was a technically accomplished side.

"This is why the friendly against Qatar was so helpful. They are a technically accomplished side, and we showed that we can perform well against such teams," he said.

"In our group, Uzbekistan is the team that has the acumen for such style of football, and judging by our last game, I think we can stand our ground against them."

India had controlled large periods of possession against Qatar, whose senior team had clinched the AFC Asian Cup title, earlier this year. Although the Blue Colts created a lot of opportunities, they failed to put away their chances, which is something that Pereira has been working on.

However, the 57-year-old believes that finishing is not the sole responsibility of his attackers. Instead, Pereira believes in an all-round approach, which would be more likely to improve India's style of football.

Advertisement

"Scoring is not the only responsibility of my strikers. The whole team should work together to create opportunities. Whoever gets the chance, in the end, needs to keep calm and finish it, but the main emphasis is on teamwork," signed off Pereira, as he hopped on to the bus with the team.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Md. Nawaz; Defenders: Narender, Nishu Kumar, Sarthak Golui, Gaurav Bora, Mehtab Singh, Anwar Ali, Asish Rai; Midfielders: Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Komal Thatal, Rahul KP; Forwards: Liston Colaco, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu.

IANS
NEWS
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Five midfielders to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Leaked: India Probables for AFC U23 Championship Qualifiers - Sahal, Dheeraj make cut
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Group D Preview: Iran, Iraq, Vietnam, Yemen
RELATED STORY
India prepares for AFC U-23 qualifiers campaign
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Group D: Qualification Permutations and Combinations
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Group F Qualification - Permutations and combinations
RELATED STORY
After U-17 World Cup, AIFF hopes to bring FIFA the 2021 U-20 World Cup to India
RELATED STORY
4 successful teams at the AFC Asian Cup
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Group E Qualification - Permutations and combinations
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Group C: Qualification Permutations and Combinations 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
PP SIE ETH Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia
International Friendlies 2019
Today IRA SYR 08:30 PM Iraq vs Syria
Tomorrow WAL TRI 01:15 AM Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
Tomorrow GER SER 01:15 AM Germany vs Serbia
Tomorrow WAL TRI 01:15 AM Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
Tomorrow GER SER 01:15 AM Germany vs Serbia
Tomorrow UAE SAU 07:15 PM UAE vs Saudi Arabia
Tomorrow UAE SAU 07:15 PM UAE vs Saudi Arabia
Tomorrow KOS DEN 11:30 PM Kosovo vs Denmark
22 Mar KOR BOL 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Bolivia
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us