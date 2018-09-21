Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India's first-of-its-kind technology based grassroots football initiative announced

PTI
21 Sep 2018, 21:01 IST

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, Friday announced their plans of embarking on a massive grassroots programme with Zinc Football as part of their social investment programmes and initiatives.

Zinc Football is a one-of-its-kind grassroots football development initiative, at the core of which is a full-fledged residential academy at Zawar, Udaipur with world-class facilities and the country's first ever 'technology-hinged football training' the unique F-Cube technology.

In addition, Zinc Football will also have a massive outreach programme to impart football coaching to over 2000 passionate boys and girls by fully skilled football trainers through 64 community football centres - Zinc Football Schools, across Rajasthan.

The initiative aims to contribute to the development of Indian football while leveraging on the power of world's most loved sport to impact lives and ensure social upliftment of women, children and people.

The academy, which features a fully-equipped residential hostel, has identified its first batch of 30 extremely talented young boys, under the age group of 14 years, handpicked among 4500 plus aspirants through various scouting camps held over the past year.

The company will be providing these children with all the opportunities and right guidance to groom them into professional footballers while taking care of their formal education

PTI
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
