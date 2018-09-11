India start with wins in Polish boxing tourney

(Eds: updating with more results)

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Ritu Grewal (51kg) notched up contrasting victories in the opening round of the 13th International Silesian Championship for women being held in Gliwice, Poland.

Borgohain prevailed 4-1 against Russia's Elmira Azizova Monday night, a silver-medallist at the Nation's Cup earlier this year besides a bronze-winner at the Russian national championships.

Borgohain will next be up against Czech Republic's Martina Schmoranzova. The Indian is a gold-medallist from the India Open and a bronze-winner from the Ulaanbaatar Cup in Mongolia, earlier this year.

Grewal defeated local favourite Asanowicz Roza in a unanimous verdict of 5-0. She will now square off against Svetlana Soluianova of Russia in the second round.

India have sent a reasonably strong team for the tournament, which is being competed among boxers from 21 countries, including England, Kazakhstan, France Germany and Ukraine.

The Indian team for the event is a mix of youth and experience, featuring veterans like the celebrated M C Mary Kom (48kg) and L Sarita Devi (60kg) along with up-and-coming names such as former youth world champion Shashi Chopra (57kg) and Asian youth champion Manisha (54kg).

Manisha also claimed a silver at the youth world championships last month in Hungary