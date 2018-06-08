Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India to face Kenya in Intercontinental Cup final

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 22:36 IST
194

Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) India will face Kenya in the summit clash of Intercontinental Cup after the African side hammered a listless Chinese Taipei 4-0 in the last league match of the four-nation football tournament here today.

After today's result, Kenya, India and New Zealand ended on six points each from two wins and the Kiwis missed out on the basis of goal-difference.

Kenya made it to the final to be played on Sunday on better goal difference of plus two as against plus one of New Zealand. India has a goal difference of plus seven.

India had beaten Kenya (3-0) and Chinese Taipei (5-0) before losing to New Zealand (1-2).

Chinese Taipei were already out of the tournament having suffered consecutive losses to India (5-0) and New Zealand (1-0). They were the only side who did not score a single goal.

Dennis Odhiambo gave Kenya the lead in the 52nd minute before Joackins Atudo made it 2-0 three minutes later as he converted a penalty kick.

Substitute Timothy Otieno scored Kenya's third goal in the 69th minute while Atudo made it 4-0 in the 88th minute.

Ovella Ochieng swung in a corner into the centre of the box where an unmarked Odhiambo netted the ball to give his side the lead.

For the third goal, Otieno chased a routine pass towards the Chinese Taipei goalkeeper who missed it and the Kenyan forward slotted the ball home. Atudo then completed the tally from a rebound.

Earlier, Kenya had a chance to take the lead in the fourth minute as their strikers built up an attack but Miheso Cliffton, instead of chipping over the goalkeeper, shot straight and the Chinese Taipei custodian managed to keep it at bay.

In the 19th minute, Kenya wasted another chance to score. Jockins Atudo gave a through ball to Mutamba, who failed to convert it.

Later, Duncon Otieno took a shot from close range but that flew over the bar.

Chinese Taipei suddenly counter-attacked and had three good chances to go ahead. The best came in the 29th minute when Hao-Wei Chan released Ching-Ming Wang on the overlap into the box and the striker took a shot, but it fell onto the safe hands of Patrick Matasi.

At the half way mark, the scoreline was 0-0

Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Who could join India in the...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Kenya slated to name depleted...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya, Player Ratings 
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018, Kenya vs Chinese Taipei:...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Narzary dedicates final...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018, Kenya vs New Zealand:...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs New Zealand Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018, India vs Kenya: Telecast, Live...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018, India vs New Zealand:...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Tomorrow IND TBC 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT URU UZB
3 - 0
PP ISR ARG
Tomorrow TUN SPA 12:15 AM
Tomorrow TUN SPA 12:15 AM
Tomorrow FRA UNI 12:30 AM
Tomorrow FRA UNI 12:30 AM
Tomorrow AUS BRA 07:30 PM
Tomorrow AUS BRA 07:30 PM
12 Jun BEL COS 12:15 AM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us