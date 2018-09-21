Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India U-16 girls go down 1-2 to hosts Mongolia

PTI
NEWS
News
31   //    21 Sep 2018, 19:48 IST

Ulaan Baatar, Sep 21 (PTI) Battling extremely cold weather, the Indian team Friday went down fighting 1-2 to hosts Mongolia in the AFC U-16 Women's Championship Qualifiers here.

Following the result, India relinquished pole position in group B to Laos, who are three points ahead, having played the same number of matches.

Laos have garnered nine points from three matches, while India are three points behind. They are slated to face off in the final group fixture on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a win against Laos will be enough for India to advance to the second round of qualification, owing to better head-to-head record.

Aveka didn't take more than six minutes to find the target, handing India an early lead that silenced the home crowd.

After a rash challenge on Anju just outside the box, India earned a direct free-kick, and Aveka curled it over the Mongolian wall to bulge the back of the net.

The Mongolians looked more vulnerable at the start, but recovered to create opportunities from both flanks. India's joy was cut short at the half-hour mark when the midfielder Gantamur fired it home from close range.

Towards the half time, India got back-to-back chances to earn the lead once again, but the resilient Mongolian defenders came to the team's rescue on both occasions.

A defensive lapse from India gifted Mongolia their second goal in the 70th minute when Khulangoo tapped it home from close range

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
