India U-16s play out 1-1 draw against KOREA

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
28   //    07 Jul 2018, 17:24 IST

New Delhi, July 7 (PTI) The Indian U-16 football team played out a 1-1 draw against DPR Korea U-16s in their last match of the four-nation Hua Shan Cup CFA International Youth Football Tournament in Wei Nan City, China today.

In a drab first half, the Indian Colts had an opportunity to go ahead as early as the 13th minute but Givson's shot missed the goal by a whisker as DPR Korea survived an early scare.

With DPR Korea dominating possession, the Indian Colts relied on counter-attacks and in the 39th minute, Givson, once again found himself in the mix. However, his shot was saved by the opposition custodian.

The Indian Colts survived a scare in the 44th minute when DPR Korea rattled the woodwork as the half-time scoreline read 0-0.

Changing over, in the 60th minute, Bekey's shot was saved by the Korean defence line. However, in the 75th minute, the opponents took the lead and found the net to make the scoreline read 1-0.

It wasn't long before the Indian Colts came up with their response and were awarded a penalty in the 77thminute, which Vikram Pratap Singh slotted with ease to make the scoreline read 1-1.

In the tournament, the Indian U-16s had earlier faced hosts China U-17s, and Thailand U-16s, losing 0-1 and 1-3 respectively

