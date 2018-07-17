India U-16s rally to hold Bangkok Glass FC U-17

New Delhi, July 17 (PTI) India's U-16 football team struck twice in the last 10 minutes to erase a two-goal deficit and hold Bangkok Glass FC U-17 side in Bangkok today.

Trailing for a better part of the match, the Colts put up a superb attacking performance in the final moments and scored through Ricky (83rd minute) and Ravi (86th).

Coming on the back of a 2-0 win over Buriram United U-17, the Indian Colts were slow off the blocks and the opponents capitalised on that. As early as the 3rd minute, the opponents tested the Indian custodian and once again hovered around the box in the 11th minute when a free-kick was thwarted by the Indian wall.

In the 21st minute, Bangkok Glass FC took the lead and doubled it shortly after in the 24th minute to make the scoreline read 2-0.

Stunned, the Indian colts looked to minimise the deficit and in the 30th minute, Harpreet's rasping header missed the goal by inches.

Four minutes later, Bhuvnesh failed to make the most of a Ridge D'Mello cross. The half-time scoreline read 2-0 in the home team's favour.

Changing over, the Indian U-16s pressed and in the 54th minute, the opposition custodian saved Vikram Pratap Singh's shot as the colts kept the attacking momentum.

In the 64th minute, Shabas found D'Mello in the box but the latter's shot was saved by the opposition goalkeeper. A minute later, Givson's shot earned the same treatment.

The young colts had the best opportunity of the match in the 74th minute when Vikram Pratap Singh's shot hit the woodwork from close range after Rohit Danu's attempt was thwarted by the opposition custodian.

In the 83rd minute, Ricky found the net for the Indian U-16s and reduced the deficit. Three minutes later, Ravi equalised