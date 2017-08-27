Indian sports coaches meet Consul General in Birmingham

by PTI News 27 Aug 2017, 12:11 IST

London, Aug 27 (PTI) A delegation of Indian sports coaches made a visit to the University of Birmingham to learn how latest research and training techniques can help boost athletes' performance.

The delegation, which had Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ronak Pandit (shooting), Asian Games silver medallist Jugraj Singh (hockey) and SAI Deputy Director Vineet Kumar (archery) among others, was joined by Consul General of India Aman Puri at the University.

Puri joined the group in a tour of the University's new 55 million Sport & Fitness Club, which opened recently. The coaches' visit follows a delegation in May which followed a strength and conditioning programme.

The Consul General found out the details about the University's ongoing partnership with the Sports Authority of India (SAI). He learned more about the University's work in helping to improve the sporting performance of India's athletes, meeting Martin Toms from the School of Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation Sciences, and Alex Taylor from University Birmingham Sport.

Martin Toms, Senior Lecturer in Sports Coaching, said: "It is an honour to welcome Dr. Puri onto campus and introduce him to the coaches and sports scientists from the Sports Authority of India on their latest visit.

"The University of Birmingham's deepening relationship with SAI and the joint opportunities we are exploring for further collaboration are exciting. It is marvellous to have Dr Puri spending time with this group during their sports science and coaching training programme," he said.

Head of Performance & Coaching Alex Taylor said: "Our Performance Centre was established 10 years ago and the quality and expertise of staff and facilities is really second to none -- allowing the University to provide specialist support to elite athletes, from nutrition to psychology to strength and conditioning.

"We aim to help develop and nurture talent at the University and it's this level of dedication to supporting athletes that makes our offering world-class. It is great to spend time with the Indian delegation to explore how we can work with them on future collaborative opportunities."

The SAI delegation continues the partnership established following last year's formal agreement. The Indian government has highlighted the importance of sport and is looking to invest in boosting India sporting performance through SAI.

Birmingham's collaboration with SAI began in 2012 through the work of staff in its School of Sport, Exercise & Rehabilitation Sciences in 2012 and discussions held by Toms with the Ministry of Sports and SAI about how the University could help the country's athletes boost their performance.

Consul General Puri said: "I am delighted to meet Dr. Martin Toms and the visiting Indian delegation of highly- admired coaches and sports scientists from SAI. The University's Sport & Fitness Club is truly outstanding.

"I congratulate both the University of Birmingham and SAI on developing this strong institutional linkage to share the latest research and techniques in sports science. Such partnerships play a significant role in providing access to latest know-how and techniques for Indian sportspeople