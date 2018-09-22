ISL 2018-19: ATK coach Steve Coppell feels strategic signings will pay dividends at end of season

Eelco Schattorie (left), Steve Coppel (middle) and Cesar Ferrando. PIC: ISL MEDIA

After winning two titles in the first three seasons, ATK’s performance took a downward slope in the previous one. A disappointing campaign in the 2017/18 edition saw them finish ninth in the standings much to the dismay of its huge followers in the ‘City of Joy.’ With a new setup, the Sanjeev Goenka-owned team is looking for a fresh start and Coach Steve Coppell is eyeing not less than a top-four berth.

The English coach is banking on abundant Indian talent and also foreign recruits who are familiar with the football conditions in this part of the world. The management has strategically roped in foreigners who have been a part of the Indian Super League before, which can prove to be a masterstroke!

“This part of the country enjoys a rich football heritage; the fans are passionate and any English person can relate to that. Just from my point of view, I would certainly prefer players who have made this journey before. India is a unique place.

"If you’ve come from different parts, you have to get used to the food, travels and all the factors that surround a football team,” said Steve Coppell during the ISL media day in Kolkata.

He added, "It gives the coach a little bit of comfort for the coach to know that the players are familiar with the conditions players we have signed have done this before; they have been here for least a year. It has been a deliberate policy signing them and hopefully, it pays the dividends in March.”

Working with a franchise like ATK is never easy, especially when the expectation is sky from the supporters and the management. Their coach feels that the pressure is normal and he is aware of the situation.

Regarding the matter, he said, “In terms of pressure, we are feeling the same as any other. ATK is a two-time winner and there is an expectation and we are responsible. Coaches are paid to win football matches if you lose; you are out of your job. Your job is not secure!”

Brazilian defender Gerson Vieira also expressed that the pre-season has been satisfactory and they are ready for the first game.

“One of the reasons I choose to play in Kolkata is because of the coach, and also the club itself. We are in a very good shape and ready for the first game. I am very excited to play the first game,” said Gerson Vieira.

ATK will kick-off their journey against Kerala Blasters FC on September 29 at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.