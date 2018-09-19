Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Indian team beat Pakistan 4-0 in AFC U-16 Women's C'ship Qualifier

PTI
NEWS
News
58   //    19 Sep 2018, 16:59 IST

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Indian football team produced an impressive performance to beat Pakistan 4-0 in an AFC U-16 Women's Championship Qualifier match in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, on Wednesday.

Avika Singh (22nd minute) opened the scoring for India before the Pakistani goalie Ayesha (43rd) conceded an own goal just before half time.

Sunita Munda (82nd) added one while skipper Shilky Devi (88th) also entered her named in the score sheet.

Following the win, the Indian team is firmly seated at the top of the Group B with six points from two matches.

Sunita, Shilky and Avika combined well to wreak havoc in the opposition defence but the Pakistani defenders soaked the pressure until the 22nd minute when Avika notched up the opening goal for India.

Sunita breezed past the left-back to deliver a low cross for Avika whose well-timed tap-in earned India the lead.

Pakistan were happy to sit back in their own half and defend. Goalkeeper Ayesha made some fine saves but she ended up conceding a goal in the 43rd minute to hand India a 2-0 lead.

The third goal came in the 82nd minute when Sunita, the architect of Avika's goal, got her name on the score sheet. Six minutes later, skipper Shilky latched on another attack from the middle and kept her calm to score the fourth goal of the game.

India next play hosts Mongolia on September 21

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
