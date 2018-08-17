Indian U-15 women confident ahead of clash against Bangladesh in SAFF final

Thimphu, Aug 17 (PTI) The Indian U-15 women's national football team will clash swords with Bangladesh in the final of the age-group SAFF Championship in a rematch of the 2017 edition here tomorrow.

Ahead of the clash, the Indian team expressed confidence.

"We are ready for the final and our run in the group stages is a testament of how well we have played throughout the tournament," said head coach Firmin D'Souza.

"Bangladesh are the toughest team to face in the SAFF Championship and although we respect them, we will be going for the win and try to score an early goal to cement our position in the match."

India lost 0-1 to Bangladesh in Dhaka, and revenge will be on mind, the coach said.

"We will certainly be looking to avenge our loss against them in last year's final. We have come a long way since then and are looking to give our hundred percent on the pitch in an attempt to win."

The Indian women topped Group A with maximum points out of two matches, scoring thirteen goals in the process, while conceding none. They defeated Sri Lanka 12-0 and hosts Bhutan 1-0. In the semi-final, India edged past Nepal 2-1 in a tight encounter.

"Had we taken our chances, we would have won by fancy scorelines against Bhutan and Nepal (in the semi-finals). However, the girls did their job and dominated both matches.

"The squad maintained their shape and implemented the game plan to perfection. We will have to do the same against Bangladesh as well and the girls are looking forward to overcome the challenge."

The Indian team has been served a major blow as skipper Shilky Devi, who scored four goals in three matches, has been ruled out of the final due to an injury. The players now want to win the final for the injured captain.

"We want to win the final and we will give our everything on the pitch, said Lynda Kom, who scored against Nepal in the semi-finals.

"We want to win it for Shilky, she has been a key player for us, and we want to give the cup in her hands."

Sunita Munda stated that, "Bangladesh will be tough to play against as they are good on the ball and their players are quick on counter-attacks. But we have devised a plan to deal with them and are confident