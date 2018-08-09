Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Indian U-15 women's team embarrass Sri Lanka, pump in 12 goals

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
51   //    09 Aug 2018, 19:30 IST

Thimphu, Aug 9 (PTI) The Indian U-15 women's national team inflicted an embarrassing 12-0 defeat on Sri Lanka, kick-starting its campaign in the age-group SAFF Championship on a resounding note here today.

A dominant performance at the Changlimithang Stadium saw the Indian women score six goals in the first half and as many in the second.

Shilky Devi notched up a hat-trick (1st minute, 20', 44') and there were strikes by Lynda Kom (6'), Avika Singh (13', 58'), Sunita Munda (42', 79'), Kritina Devi (47'), Kiran (72') and Anju (87',90').

The floodgates opened in the very first minute when skipper Shilky found the back of the net from close range. Shortly after in the 6th minute, Lynda Kom smashed her shot into the back of the Sri Lankan net to double India's lead.

In the 13th minute, Avika Singh's long-range attempt left the opposition custodian bewildered and found the back of the net to triple India's advantage. Shilky added another in the 20th minute to make the scoreline read 4-0 as India upped the ante.

In the 32nd minute, Priyangka Devi's cross from the right flank was met by Sunita Munda's header but her attempt brushed the side netting on its way out. In the 42nd minute, Sunita Munda netted the ball home to make it 5-0 and Shilky completed her hat-trick just before the half-time break.

Changing over, the Indian women continued their dominant play, scoring six more times

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
