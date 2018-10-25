Indian U-15s begin SAFF campaign with 1-2 loss against Pakistan

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Defending champions India began their SAFF U-15 Championship with a shocking 1-2 loss against Pakistan at the ANFA Complex in Kathmandu on Thursday.

A late goal by Pakistan in the 85th minute proved to be the difference between the two sides in a tightly contested match. Pakistan took the lead in the first half with India equalising in the 53rd.

India started the match on an attacking note and dominated possession. Chances were created but failed to see the light of day as Pakistan flooded bodies in defence.

In the 30th minute, Pakistan took the lead after Adnan Justin found the back of the Indian net from close range and at the half-way point the scoreline read 1-0 in Pakistan's favour.

In the second half, India wasted little time and got attacking.

India equalised in the 53rd minute when Thlacheu Vanlalruatfela broke free from the Pakistani defence and latched on to a through ball, bundling it home with ease to make the scoreline read 1-1.

But Pakistan had other plans, a goal in the 85th minute gave them the lead. Pakistan held onto the lead to register the win.

The Indian U-15 national team will lock horns with Bhutan in their last group stage match of the Championship on October 27.

The semi-finals of the SAFF U-15 Championship are slated for November 1, followed by the final on November 3