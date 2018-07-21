Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Indian U-17 women's team lose to Brazil in BRICS football event

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
109   //    21 Jul 2018, 17:15 IST

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The Indian U-17 women's team produced a listless performance to suffer a humiliating 0-5 defeat to Brazil in the BRICS football tournament in Johannesburg, South Africa today.

Although the Indian eves started the match on an attacking note, it was Brazil who dished out a splendid performance in the second half, scoring four goals in the latter half of the match to completely outplay India.

India had a good chances to go ahead in the 8th minute when Soumya Guguloth burst onto goal and had only the opposition custodian to beat but she slotted wide of the goal.

Indian custodian Archana kept the Indian eves in the game for much of the first half but the Indian citadel conceded in the 40th minute as Brazil took the lead. The half-time scoreline read 1-0 in Brazil's favour.

Changing over, the Brazilians dominated possession and created chances infront of the goal. In the 65th minute, Brazil doubled their lead and scored two back-to-back goals in the 80th and 81st minute to make the scoreline read 4-0.

Brazil added more gloss to the scoreline in the dying embers of the match as they scored again in the 83rdminute. The full-time scoreline read 5-0 in Brazil's favour.

The Indian women's team will face China next on July 22 in their last match of the BRICS U-17 Football Tournament

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
