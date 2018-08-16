Indian women beat Nepal to enter final of SAFF U-15 C'ship

Thimphu (Bhutan), Aug 16 (PTI) The Indian women's football team entered the final of the SAFF U-15 Championship after defeating Nepal 2-1 at the Changlimithang Stadium here today.

Lynda Kom's 31st minute strike followed by Kritina Devi's 58th minute goal led the Indian women to a hard fought win over a determined Nepalese side, after the opponents had found the net in 37th minute through Rajani Thokar.

The Indian women had the chance to take the lead in the first minute itself but Avika Singh's shot sailed inches past the goal.

Nepal recuperated after the nervy start and despite focusing on counter-attacks to test the Indian defence, failed to scare their opponents.

In the 25th minute, Avika Singh had another opportunity to give India the lead but this time her shot rattled the bar and went out. A minute later, Sunita Munda hit Nepal's sidenetting as India upped the ante.

The breakthrough came in the 31st minute when Lynda Kom was found inside the box by a cross from Sunita Munda and Kom slotted the ball home with sheer acumen to give the Indian women the lead.

However in the 37th minute, Nepal equalised when goalkeeper Manish made a howler of a routine save and Rajani Thokar latched on to find the net to draw the scoreline.

Both teams went into the breather on level pegging, despite India dominating possession and creating better chances.

In the 55th minute, Kom was once again provided with an opportunity to find the net, but this time an onrushing Nepal custodian saved her shot.

Three minutes later, Kritina Devi chipped the Nepalese custodian from distance and found the back of the net to give India the lead as the scoreline read 2-1.

Sunita Munda's speed down the middle of the pitch proved to be a threat for the Nepalese defence and in the 66th minute, she found Shilky Devi, whose shot was saved by the opposition custodian.

Although Nepal attacked with numbers in the dying minutes of the match, the Indian women defended in numbers to deny their opponents.

The final of the SAFF U-15 Championship is slated to be played on Saturday where India will face the winners of the second semi-final clash between hosts Bhutan and Bangladesh