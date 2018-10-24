Indian women's football team mauls Pakistan 18-0 in AFC U-19 Qualifiers

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 36 // 24 Oct 2018, 18:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chonburi (Thailand), Oct 24 (PTI) India mauled Pakistan 18-0 with striker Renu scoring five goals in the opening match of the AFC U-19 Women's Championship Qualifiers here on Wednesday.

Second half substitute Renu pumped in five goals (52nd, 54th, 75th, 89th and 90th minute) after India led 9-0 at the breather in a completely one-sided match against the hapless Pakistan side.

Manisha opened the scoring in the second minute before adding another one in the 25th minute. After that, Devneta (9th and 25th) and Daya Devi (27th) added their names in the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Pakistan goalkeeper Eman Fayyaz scored an own goal in the 30th minute. Papki Devi and captain Jabamani Tudu also scored a goal each in the added time of the first half.

Manisha (47th) and Daya Devi (56th) scored two more after the resumption before Renu produced a five-star performance.

Roja Devi (59th) and Soumyta Guguloth (77th) were the other scorers for India.

"It was a great result for us. This kind of a win gives a lot of boost to our girls, and hopefully, we can go ahead and do better in the next game as well," said India head coach Alex Ambrose after the match.

Pakistan coach Mohammad Siddique Sheikh said it was a learning curve for his side.

"We were banned by FIFA for three and a half years. So we played absolutely no football back then. India have already started an impressive development of their women's game. We are just starting out on that front. It will take time, but we have to treat this as a learning experience," he said