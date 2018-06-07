IndianOil to recruit more athletes

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Outside the 10 sports it has been supporting for over three decades, PSU IndianOil has decided to expand its recruiting base by employing athletes from six more disciplines including volleyball, basketball, archery, wrestling, boxing and kabaddi.

IndianOil so far has 80 top athletes on its payrolls covering cricket, chess, tennis, table tennis and badminton. Besides hiring more elite athletes, IndianOil also plans to increase the scholarship number to 250 from the current 150.

"Sports is an integral part of IndianOil's core philosophy and we have been supporting sportspersons for over three decades now. Apart from the existing 10 sports that we are promoting now, we are also planning to include sports like volleyball, basketball, archery, wrestling, boxing and kabaddi in our scheme of things," said Ranjan K Mohapatra, Director (HR), IndianOil.

"IndianOil is also actively looking at the prospect of promoting sports in rural areas with plans to provide coaching facilities and kits in government schools. IndianOil also aims to encourage former sportspersons to pursue coaching activity at National and International levels to groom young talented players and medal prospects to become future stars of the country, he added.

IndianOil athletes won 11 medals at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games including four gold