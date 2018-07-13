Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Infantino refuses to criticise Neymar and Messi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.01K   //    13 Jul 2018, 20:46 IST
lionelmessi-cropped
Argentina and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he "cannot say any negative words" about Neymar despite the Brazilian's disappointing World Cup performance and also refused to criticise Lionel Messi's underwhelming showing in Russia.

Brazil striker Neymar came under fire in the media for his theatrical responses to challenges from opponents during the Selecao's run to the quarter-finals, where they were knocked out by Belgium.

The Paris Saint-German frontman was widely regarded to have underperformed at the tournament, despite having only recovered from a metatarsal injury shortly before travelling to Russia, and Infantino came to his defence.

"He's a great player, a real talent," said the FIFA boss at his closing World Cup news conference.

"Those who know me a little bit know that when I'm in front of such gifted players, who make us all dream, I cannot say any negative words about them.

"Neymar is one of these top legends. Of course, he will show us much more of his real football skills in the future."

Infantino acknowledged that Argentina failed to live up to expectations when they went out in the round of 16 following a 4-3 defeat to eventual finalists France, but praised Messi's performance at the tournament.

The Barcelona talisman scored one goal in Argentina's four World Cup games, demonstrating exquisite control before firing them into the lead against Nigeria, but failed to inspire his team-mates to glory on his fourth visit to the game's biggest stage.

Infantino said: "With regards to Argentina, of course, they expected a lot from the national team. The whole world was looking forward to seeing them and they lost a very intense match against France, who are in the final.

"You can't always win in football. Messi, he was amazing, as always, he scored an amazing goal and he could maybe have done more, or not. If they had been able to defend when 2-1 up against France, Messi maybe could have shown his skills.

"But there is nothing to say about Messi. He has been making us dream for 10 years and I'm sure he will continue to do so for many years."

Barcelona Football
Neymar: I miss Messi and Suarez
RELATED STORY
3 players who have played with Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar
RELATED STORY
5 similarities between the Messi-Neymar and...
RELATED STORY
Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar murals represent positive change...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi and the napkin contract: Journey of La Pulga
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus means an end to the...
RELATED STORY
Neymar admits to tension with Cavani and tears with Messi
RELATED STORY
Messi: Neymar to Madrid would be terrible
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Did the Portuguese...
RELATED STORY
Pele: Neymar is more like Messi than Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us