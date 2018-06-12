Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Iniesta never considered Manchester City move

Having left Barcelona as a legend, Andres Iniesta says he was never interested in following Pep Guardiola to the Premier League.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 12 Jun 2018, 19:15 IST
311
Iniesta Pep cropped
Andres Iniesta & Pep Guardiola at Barcelona

Andres Iniesta has rubbished suggestions he ever considered reuniting with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The 34-year-old signed for J.League outfit Vissel Kobe in May after calling time on a long and decorated career at Barcelona.

Reports in England claimed former manager Guardiola would attempt to hijack the deal by taking him to Etihad Stadium in a player-coach capacity.

But the Spain international asserted he would not join a potential opponent of Barca and has now confirmed no discussions were ever held.

"​Zero. I have seen that in the press it emerged that there had been contact. I tell you that there were zero conversations in that sense," Iniesta told Spanish radio station Cadena COPE.

"I left no room for doubt. I was leaving Barca to leave Europe, so that information did not make any sense."

Iniesta's final assignment before he heads to Japan is a trip to a fourth World Cup, which he will be attempting to win for the second time after scoring the decisive goal in the 2010 final.

Spain's first match in Russia is against Portugal on June 15 and Iniesta is well aware of the need to keep a close watch on Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Cristiano is a fundamental player for any team he is in and for Portugal, they are the current European champions," he said.

"I am left with the feeling that Portugal is a team that [is difficult] to hurt, that it is very hard to beat them and we will have to perform at the highest level."

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester City Barcelona Football
