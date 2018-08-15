Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Iniesta, Xavi and Puyol were great teachers, says new Barcelona captain Messi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
523   //    15 Aug 2018, 23:16 IST
Lionel Messi
Barcelona captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi says following in the footsteps of Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Carles Puyol is an honour and being taught by the trio stands him in good stead as Barcelona's new captain.

Messi, already captain for Argentina although reports have suggested he could step down from international duty, takes over the role after Iniesta departed for Japanese club Vissel Kobe.

The Barca forward gave the traditional captain's address to the Camp Nou crowd ahead of Wednesday's Joan Gamper Trophy clash with Boca Juniors.

"First of all, I want to say that for me it is a great pride to be the captain," Messi said.

"I know what it means to be the captain of Barca, but I had great teachers like Puyol, Xavi and the great Andres, who we will miss this year." 

Messi said making up for last term's shock loss to Roma in the Champions League is top of his agenda, Barca having collapsed from 4-1 up after the first leg to exit on away goals at the quarter-final stage.

"Regarding this year, I think we have set a platform to get excited, the signings that came will help us a lot to be better than we were. 

"Although last year we won LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, we all got stung in the Champions League. 

"We promise that we will do everything possible so that this beautiful cup returns to the Camp Nou again."

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
5 Players that defined the last decade of FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Messi named Barcelona captain
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Barcelona players of all time
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Barcelona players of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Barcelona players to have graduated from La Masia
RELATED STORY
Arthur inspired by Barcelona greats Iniesta, Xavi
RELATED STORY
Xavi pays tribute to 'unique' Iniesta
RELATED STORY
Don Andrés: In praise of Iniesta
RELATED STORY
8 key moments from the career of Andrés Iniesta
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Sergi Roberto should be the new Barca number 8
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
La Liga 2018-19
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
Serie A 2018-19
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
FA Cup 2018-19
Today HEA SEA 12:00 AM Heaton Stannington vs Seaham Red Star
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us